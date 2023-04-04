There are a number of different reasons behind a dog needing a new home. From the illness of an owner to the financial burden of having a pet, the charity has stepped up to make sure that these precious animals find a perfect home.
Ebony is a loving little 5.5 month old mix breed girl. She is likely to be on the small side of medium when fully grown, currently weighing 7.2kg.
She is doing well walking on a lead and is almost house trained. Ebony would be a great addition to any household but would prefer a home with another dog for confidence building. She is low to medium level energy, very food motivated Not cat tested but loves other dogs and can be rehomed with children over ten years. Adoption fee is £425 and this includes vaccines, vet check, microchip, flea & worm treatment, 5 weeks insurance with Agria and post adoption consult with an experienced behaviourist. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Popcorn is a sweet 5 month old medium sized crossbreed girl puppy.
She is food motivated and her training is going really well. She loves lots of cuddles, strokes and tummy rubs and she is brilliant with children. The charity is working on her toilet training and she will paw at the door to tell you when she needs to go out.
Her walking training has only just begun, she is happy to wear her harness and walks politely on her lead. Adoption fee is £425 and this includes vaccines, vet check, microchip, flea & worm treatment, 5 weeks insurance with Agria and post adoption consult with an experienced behaviourist. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Koda is an almost three year old neutered male and he is in foster with two other dogs and three children (7-11).His off-lead recall is astounding and is not put off by any wildlife on a walk. He is more nervous in the home with new people, especially men, and will bark at them. He will happily take treats after a few minutes and will soon settle. He has little issue with females or younger people entering the home.
Koda needs to live with another confident dog. He takes his lead and reassurance with new people visiting the home from other dogs in the home, so cannot be rehomed as an only dog. While he loves his people, he is more likely to be nervous without a fellow dog buddy. While Koda can be left for a few hours, he needs a home where people are around most of the time. When he is settled, he will happily play with his toys or the other dog, or sleep while you are out. He’s also partial to a bit of radio – rock is his favourite choice.
Koda will come with a full training plan to set you and him up for succes. Adoption fee is £375 and this includes vaccines, vet check, microchip, neutering, flea & worm treatment, 5 weeks insurance with Agria and pre and post consults with an experienced behaviourist. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Stan is a 4 1/2 years old cocker poo and he is a really boy. He sleeps all night in his crate and loves his food and takes treats nicely. Stan loves his walks, his recall is excellent and he lives with my 3 foster mums dogs. He get on really well with them. Stan does resource guard and needs a home with someone who has experience with a dog like him and can manage his behaviour and on going training. He would be best in a home with no children or older ones due to the resource guarding. I can live in a home with dogs or without. The adoption fee is £225 and this includes vaccines, vet check, microchip, flea and worm treatment, 5 weeks insurance with Agria and pre and post consults with an experienced behaviourist. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming