3 . Koda

Koda is an almost three year old neutered male and he is in foster with two other dogs and three children (7-11).His off-lead recall is astounding and is not put off by any wildlife on a walk. He is more nervous in the home with new people, especially men, and will bark at them. He will happily take treats after a few minutes and will soon settle. He has little issue with females or younger people entering the home. Koda needs to live with another confident dog. He takes his lead and reassurance with new people visiting the home from other dogs in the home, so cannot be rehomed as an only dog. While he loves his people, he is more likely to be nervous without a fellow dog buddy. While Koda can be left for a few hours, he needs a home where people are around most of the time. When he is settled, he will happily play with his toys or the other dog, or sleep while you are out. He’s also partial to a bit of radio – rock is his favourite choice. Koda will come with a full training plan to set you and him up for succes. Adoption fee is £375 and this includes vaccines, vet check, microchip, neutering, flea & worm treatment, 5 weeks insurance with Agria and pre and post consults with an experienced behaviourist. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming