New research released by personalised pet brand, Yappy.com, has revealed that one in three people are more likely to match with someone on a dating profile if they have a dog in their picture, and 60 per cent of us consider our pups in most of our dating decisions. They also found that one in five dogs in the UK have a partner, so the pet brand is now giving dogs the opportunity to find their perfect soul mate by offering a doggy dating service.

John Smith, Founder of Yappy.com said: ‘At Yappy, we believe everyone is capable of finding love, including our pups. We are delighted to launch our doggy dating service and can’t wait to begin the match-making.’

There is now a new app where dogs can find their soul mate (photo: Adobe)

In order to sign your precious pooch up to the service, you will need to answer a few questions to help give the team an indication of what your dog is like.

Applications are now open and will be closed on March, 31, 2023. Once the deadline closes, the in-house team of pup experts at Yappy.com HQ, will work together to find the pawfect pair and give two pups the chance to go on their very own ‘blind’ date.

