Summer has turned into autumn which means that our beloved pets are now allowed on many of the South Coast’s beaches again.

Seasonal restrictions come into an end today (October 1)which bans dogs on some beaches in the south east over the warmer months.

Southsea, for example, has parks, open spaces, and beaches that welcome dogs, but there are some restrictions in place covered by the Public Spaces Protection Order 2022 (PSPO). But how long will dogs be banned from beaches in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, and what is the fine if you break the rules?

Here's everything you need to know:

Southsea

Dogs are not allowed on Southsea beach from May 1

From May 1 to September 30, dog owners will be unable to take their furry friends on the foreshore between the Coffee Cup at Eastney and Southsea Castle. The same is in effect at the Hot Walls. But from today (October 1) this has been lifted which allows it - though be aware that some parts of of the beach area will be closed to the public throughout the winter as a result of the sea defence works.

Southsea has restrictions in place for dogs in particular areas that are covered by the PSPO and you could be fined up to £1,000 if the dog is not permitted to be off its lead.

This order covers the following dog controls within Portsmouth:

Exclusion of dogs from land

Fouling of land by dogs and the removal of dog faeces

Dogs are only permitted on land if kept on a lead

Dogs to be put on lead by direction of an authorised council officer

Hayling Island

From October 1 to April 30, dogs are allowed on all beaches in Hayling Island, with dog owners only unable to take their pets on blue flag beaches from May 1 to September 30 and are also only allowed on leads on the promenade during this time.

However, dogs are allowed in the following locations in the summer months:

From the golf club to the ferry (Sinah Beach)

From the funfair to Creek Road

At Eastoke from Bosmere Road to the lifeboat station.

According to Havant Borough Council, an on-the-spot fine could be issued if dog owners fail to comply. The fixed penalty is set at £100. A person who is guilty of an offence under the PSPO could face a fine of up to £1,000.

Hill Head

Dogs are not allowed on the main part of Hill Head beach and Salterns Beach from May 1 to September 30 - meaning that from today (October 1) they can return there.

A small section of the beach to the west of the main carpark is where dog owners can take their pets all year round. Dogs are also allowed on the promenade all year but must be on a lead.

Dog owners could face a fixed penalty notice if they fail to comply with the rules. According to Fareham Borough Council, irresponsible dog owners could be fined £100 for not complying with the terms of the PSPO. If owners fail to pay, it can lead to further sanctions, including fines of up to £2,500 for each offence.

West Wittering

West Wittering beach follows the same protocol as Hayling Island. Restrictions are in place between May 1 and September 30 - meaning pets are again welcome on the main beach area.

According to Chichester District Council, those who do not comply with the rules could face a penalty of up to £1,000.

Stokes Bay

Dogs are not allowed in signed controlled areas in Stokes Bay between May 1 and September 30 extending from Pebble Beach to Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS). This means they can return to the area today (October 1).

There are many dog bins along the promenade for dog owners to dispose of dog waste and dog walkers and their dogs can enjoy the open areas at the east end of the Bay towards Gilkicker.

According to the Gosport Borough Council website, a person who fails to comply with the Gosport Public Spaces Protection Dog Control Order 2020 could be fined up to £1,000.

Lee-on-the-Solent

Dogs are banned from marked areas of Lee-on-the-Solent beach from May 1 to September 30 - meaning those restrictions are now lifted for the autumn and winter months.

According to the Gosport Borough Council website, a person who fails to comply with the Gosport Public Spaces Protection Dog Control Order 2020 could be fined up to £1,000.