Dogs: Stricken spaniel who got her head stuck in gate in Havant saved by firefighter
A dog that got her head trapped in a gate was rescued by a firefighter.
The seven-year-old springer spaniel was reunited with its owner after she somehow managed to get stuck. A crew from Havant Fire Station were sent to the scene on Sunday evening.
Firefighter Nick Maskell said they were called to South Close, Havant, to save the stricken spaniel at around 6pm. The pooch was freed after he used bolt cutters to open up the gate.
‘A seven-year-old female springer spaniel got her head stuck in a cast iron gate,’ firefighter Maskell said. ‘The dog was quite calm. I just went in with bolt cutters and cut away the metalwork.
‘I was able to guide the dog free and I got some chain link fence to secure the gate and make sure she couldn’t put her head back through. The owner was there and very pleased. She was quite relaxed throughout the whole thing.’