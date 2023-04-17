Two engines from Havant Fire Station were called at roughly 9.30pm on Sunday. The decking area at a property in Swarraton Road, Havant, was completely ablaze and spreading into the property.

Firefighter Nick Maskell, of Havant Fire Station, told The News: ‘We had decking which was well alight in the rear garden, with the fire damaging the rear of the property, ground floor, and the first floor. The ground floor window was completely damaged, with the kitchen also being damaged. The first floor window was slightly damaged and guttering had melted.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Woman rescued from vehicle found on its side in Leigh Park

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Swarraton Road, Havant, on Sunday night (April 16). Picture: Google Street View.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to quench the flames. Mr Maskell said two women were able to escape from the house after hearing the smoke alarms and were not seriously injured.

He added that it could have been a lot worse if the blaze was left unchecked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘We faced a well-ignited fire, so I got my hose reel straight onto it. I kicked the gate through to get access to the rear of the property.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with rape after woman sexually assaulted in Portchester

‘The fire was going quite rapidly, but luckily, early intervention from the crew stopped it. The smoke alarms were sounding in the house, and that enabled the two female occupants to get out of the building.