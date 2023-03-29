News you can trust since 1877
Dogs: Take a look at 11 of the 'most instagrammable' dogs - according to OurFitPets

Here are 11 of the ‘most instagrammable’ dogs – according to OurFitPets.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:47 BST

Pet wellbeing experts OurFitPets analysed more than 568 million Instagram posts containing hashtags for 281 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club.

These were ranked to determine which breed is the most talked about on Instagram and the French Bull dog was featured in the most amount of posts with 37,426,453 tags.

Here are the 11:

Here are some of the most Instagrammable dogs - The French bulldog had 37,426,453 hastags (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

1. French bulldog

Here are some of the most Instagrammable dogs - The French bulldog had 37,426,453 hastags (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Chihuahuas have featured in 34,567,175 hastags. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

2. Chihuahua

Chihuahuas have featured in 34,567,175 hastags. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Dachshunds were featured in 19,473,384 hashtags.

3. Dachshund

Dachshunds were featured in 19,473,384 hashtags.

Border Collie dogs were featured in 17,499,859 hastags.

4. Border Collie

Border Collie dogs were featured in 17,499,859 hastags.

