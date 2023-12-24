Dogs Trust Charity reveals that Labradors are still one of the most popular dog breeds in the UK
Earlier this year, Dogs Trust asked dog lovers across the UK to tell them about their pets, and over 244,000 people responded, revealing information about almost 350,000 dogs.
Although the nation still loves a crossbreed - accounting for just under 11 per cent of dogs reported in the survey – Labradors remain the number one choice of UK dog lovers, closely followed by cocker spaniels and cockapoos. Other breeds making the top ten include jack russell terrier, border collies and staffordshire bull terriers.
As well as the most popular breed, the National Dog Survey revealed the dog names loved by the nation. Taking the top spot for female dogs was Poppy, followed by Bella and Luna, with Alfie, Charlie and Milo topping the table for boys. Willow, Lola, Buddy and Barney also made it into the top ten. Full results of the National Dog Survey will be released in January, and the information received as part of this survey will help the charity continue to shape its services to support the estimated 13 million households who own dogs across the country.
Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, said: “Whether you have a Bella, a Luna, an Alfie or a Milo, it’s clear that dogs are important members of the family, so it comes as no surprise that almost a quarter of a million people shared information about their dogs with us. The information we have gained from the National Dog Survey will help us to continue to shape our services and support dog owners to do the best for their beloved pets.
“We’re also delighted that our hard-working staff, volunteers and foster carers have helped over 10,000 dogs find their forever homes this year. From the oldest dogs in our care through to the almost 400 puppies born in our centres, we work tirelessly to ensure every dog finds a home they can call their own.”