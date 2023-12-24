Labradors are still one of the most beloved breeds of dog following a survey conducted by Dogs Trust.

Although the nation still loves a crossbreed - accounting for just under 11 per cent of dogs reported in the survey – Labradors remain the number one choice of UK dog lovers, closely followed by cocker spaniels and cockapoos. Other breeds making the top ten include jack russell terrier, border collies and staffordshire bull terriers.

As well as the most popular breed, the National Dog Survey revealed the dog names loved by the nation. Taking the top spot for female dogs was Poppy, followed by Bella and Luna, with Alfie, Charlie and Milo topping the table for boys. Willow, Lola, Buddy and Barney also made it into the top ten. Full results of the National Dog Survey will be released in January, and the information received as part of this survey will help the charity continue to shape its services to support the estimated 13 million households who own dogs across the country.

Pictured: Coco the Labrador relaxing in her bed . Picture: Dogs Trust UK

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, said: “Whether you have a Bella, a Luna, an Alfie or a Milo, it’s clear that dogs are important members of the family, so it comes as no surprise that almost a quarter of a million people shared information about their dogs with us. The information we have gained from the National Dog Survey will help us to continue to shape our services and support dog owners to do the best for their beloved pets.