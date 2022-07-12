Use water wisely as hot weather is set to continue, Portsmouth Water advises

Bob Taylor, chief executive of the firm, confirmed the company still has water available in its boreholes and key reservoirs, despite a very low level of rainfall in recent months resulting in groundwater levels being three metres below the long-term average.

The last seven months has been the fifth driest on record.

He added: ‘However, when there is a period of prolonged extreme hot weather like we are experiencing at the moment, demand from customers can increase to such a level that at times people are using water at a faster rate than we can pump it from our sources to customers’ taps.

‘This is where our customers can play a crucial part in ensuring there is water available for

everyone by using water wisely.’

Water saving tips can be found at watersworthsaving.org.uk.

Bob added: ‘Our team has been working round the clock to keep supplies flowing.

‘We are asking our customers to use water wisely to help us ensure we have plenty for everyone.

‘Just simple tips like taking a shorter shower or not watering your lawns – they will go brown but they will recover – will make a big difference.

‘Customers can play a crucial part in ensuring there is water available for everyone this summer by using water wisely.’