Donations needed to help Ukraine as Emsworth-based community organisation set to take supplies to those in need
‘WE ARE reaching our arms out to the Ukraine from the UK’, says an Emsworth-based community organisation as it urges people to give what they can to a fundraising drive helping those affected by the conflict.
Emsworth veteran Matt Simmons founded the Ems4Afghans organisation last year as a way to help the people he worked alongside as an RAF technician in Afghanistan.
Now relaunching as the community interest company Bridge to Unity, the organisation is gathering crucial donations to help those in Ukraine.
Matt said: ‘From what we’re hearing is that the borders are being flooded with people.
‘Kyiv is such a beautiful city and it’s devastating what’s happening. It’s really scary.’
Ems4Afghans/Bridge to Unity is hoping to collect donations of medical supplies including bandages and first aid kits, as well as sleeping bags, torches, batteries, power banks, and phones/chargers.
Matt said: ‘I’m going up to Poland next week, by next Sunday, with a load of items.
‘We’ve linked in with people in Poland and Ukraine - we’re going to try and take as much as we can.’
The group is also launching a fundraising campaign to collect money that will be given to organisations helping at the grassroots level in Ukraine.
Matt added: ‘We are negotiating with companies to help with medical supplies and also funds will be directed to an organisation working on the ground in Ukraine, I've listed some other items that have been asked for.’
To make a donation, contact Ems4Afghans/Bridge to Unity by visiting the Facebook page at facebook.com/Ems4Afghans, or on Twitter at @Ems4Afghans.
Find out more about the crowdfunding campaign at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matt-simmons-1.
Inspired by the show of generosity he saw when collecting donations for Afghan refugees, Matt hopes that local people will once again come together to help people in need.
He said: ‘In a crisis, it’s nice to see the community come together, but people don’t always know how to help.
‘People don’t know who to go to so I’ve always been really transparent about where items are going to and how money is being spent.
‘I really think with our proactive nature and with people behind us, we can make a difference.’