Cosham Tesco store manager Rob Milner with Gary Smy. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Today friends and family of Gary Smy, a North End man who miraculously survived a house explosion last year, paid tribute to the friend, nephew, and cousin at his funeral.

Popular Gary, 57, who worked at Tesco for 34 years, died at Queen Alexandra Hospital in July following a number of health battles in recent months.

Gary’s mum Denise, who also survived the Nelson Avenue house blast on October 22, could not attend the funeral due to poor health.

However, Gary’s aunt Sylvia Fisher, paid tribute to her ‘gentle soul’ nephew, saying: ‘Sometimes in life someone comes along that everyone will take to.’

She also thanked Gary’s Tesco colleagues for the support they showed the family following the gas explosion, as the community raised £7,000 to help them in their recovery.

Sylvia said: ‘He loved the people he worked with.

‘Gary was blown away by what they did for him and his mum.’

Ian, Craig, and Kevan Chaplin - all cousins of Gary - attended the funeral today, and fondly remembered happy Christmas celebrations spent at Denise and Gary’s house in Portsmouth.

Kevan, 58, had travelled from Newhaven to be at the service, said that the two would have friendly banter as Kevan is a Liverpool supporter and Gary was a passionate fan of Manchester United.

Craig, 52, added: ‘He was a brilliant cousin. Every Christmas me and him used to play snooker.’

Dozens of Gary’s colleagues and friends from Tesco attended the service, packing out the chapel with guests having to stand outside the room.

Many wore their Tesco uniforms but some wore Christmas jumpers - despite the heat - in memory of Gary as he loved to dress festively during Christmas time.

Gary’s colleague Sue Hoskins, 63, has worked at Tesco for 23 years.

She said: ‘I would just say Gary was one in a million.

‘He was the sweetest, most caring guy.’

Sonja Forsyth and Carolyn Mooney agreed that the Cosham Tesco team were like an ‘extended family’ for Gary.

Sonja, 60, said: ‘He never moaned about nothing, he was always there to help.