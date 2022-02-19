Dozens of people in Portsmouth have had their homes repossessed, new figures have shown. Photo: PA/Owen Humphreys

Debt charity StepChange said more people across England and Wales have lost their homes since emergency Covid-19 financial measures ended, and that further government support may be needed.

Ministry of Justice figures show 44 homes in Portsmouth were repossessed in 2021 – 42 evictions of renters, and two by mortgage lenders.

This was up from 31 in 2020, but fewer than the 164 in 2019.

Across England and Wales, there were 10,195 repossessions in 2021 – up from 8,608 the year before.

Bailiff-enforced evictions were banned for a large part of 2020-21 – a measure introduced by the Government to prevent renters from becoming homeless during the pandemic – though the ban was lifted in England on May 31 last year.

Sue Anderson, head of media at StepChange, said emergency measures to suppress landlord evictions and mortgage repossessions were ‘instrumental’.

But she added: ‘With many people yet to recover from the financial effects of the pandemic – and now having to cope with a cost of living crisis – it’s no surprise that we are seeing a rise in the number of people losing their homes.

‘While the £65m support fund created to help deal with Covid rent arrears will help, more support may still be needed for the hardest hit households.’

The MoJ figures show the number of claims lodged to repossess homes in Portsmouth fell last year.

In 2021, 186 claims to repossess homes the area were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords – down from 202 in 2020, and below 562 in 2019.

Of the claims lodged last year, 158 were evictions of renters, and 28 by mortgage lenders

Shelter said huge numbers of eviction notices are currently dropping on doormats across the country, and rising living costs may be the final straw for many renters.

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at the housing charity, said: ‘Some are being forced to choose between feeding their families, heating their homes, or paying their rent.

‘While government measures, like the £65m rent arrears fund, will help some, it won’t be enough to protect every family who is barely hanging onto their home.

‘It’s time the government gave renters the financial lifeline they need by boosting support and reversing the damaging welfare cuts that have left people on the brink of destitution.’

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said its actions have helped keep thousands of people in their homes.

Along with the £65m to support low income households, a DLUHC spokeswoman said £316m will be available next year to prevent homelessness.

She added: ‘We also recognise people are facing pressures with the cost of living, which is why we are providing support worth around £12bn this financial year and next.’

