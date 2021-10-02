The British Hen Welfare Trust is encouraging people to consider former farmyard hens as potential pets. Picture: BHWT

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding an adoption day for 46 ex-commercial chickens in Rowlands Castle on Saturday, October 9.

The BHWT re-homes caged and free range hens and the formerly caged birds will still be sent to slaughter if they aren’t adopted by members of the public.

Further details will be given to those who register for the adoption day, with registration required before Thursday.

There is no fee for adopting a hen, but the BHWT asks for a donation to cover adoption costs and its hen welfare campaigning work.

Domestic fowl are now the fourth most popular pet in the UK as more and more people discover the joys of keeping a feathery friend, according to Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT.

She said: ‘These animals aren’t often thought of as pets, but they have just as much personality as cats and dogs. They’ll follow you around, talk to you, play with you, cuddle you. They’re incredibly affectionate and after being saved from slaughter, they have so much love to give.

‘Time and time again, the feedback we have from people who rehome our hens is how much they love them. Once people welcome hens into their family, they get to see what amazing, curious, funny little creatures they really are and can’t believe they didn’t do it sooner.

‘You don’t need to have a huge garden or live on a farm to have chickens. All you need is a good-sized secure area for them to live in and a big heart.’

Every year the charity saves more than 60,000 hens and has saved over 850,000 hens since it was established in 2005.

To rehome a hen simply register your details at bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084 to complete your booking.

