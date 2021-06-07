Dozens of search and rescue specialists scrambled to find missing man in Hilsea in major operation

A MAJOR operation has been launched to find a missing man in Hilsea.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:49 pm

Some 40 volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue, along with four dog teams, are scouring Foxes Forest in an effort to find the male.

The operation was launched at about 6.30pm, at the request of Hampshire Constabulary.

Search teams have set up a headquarters at the Portsbridge Roundabout car park and are hunting along the Hilsea Lines military fortifications to the east and around the Hilsea Lido site to the west.

Hampshire Search and Rescue teams pictured in Hilsea as they hunting for a missing man around the Hilsea Lines. Photo: Tom Cotterill

The operation was still on-going at 11pm.

Updates to follow.

