Dramatic pictures show scene of M27 car fire as couple saved by Portsmouth man

As reported, a disabled couple were “saved” by a brave driver who “risked his own life” to help them to safety on the M27 after their car suddenly burst into flames.

All traffic was held after Ann and Barry Mogan’s Seat Alhambra caught alight between junction 11 and 12 around 4.45pm - bringing the busy motorway to a standstill and “long delays” for drivers.

Crews from Fareham and Cosham attended to the diesel vehicle which was “well alight” on the hard shoulder by the time they arrived, according to Hampshire’s fire service. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire before leaving the scene around 5.30pm.

The incident happened when the Fareham couple, both 63, were accelerating to join the M27 as they headed eastbound towards Selsey where they were planning to stay in their caravan.

Horror struck as the vehicle caught fire before the couple were left marooned and unable to find their way to safety with thick black smoke smothering them and cars speeding along. Luckily for them, though, Portsmouth resident Joe Borr came to their rescue.

Sam Mogan said his parents were saved by Joe’s “selfless” actions. He told The News: “Joe selflessly stopped, helped to stop the traffic across all three lanes and helped get them to safety, they were being smothered by thick dark smoke.

“He escorted them via the middle lane to safety and risked his own life with cars trying to push past. My dad had managed to get the car to the hard shoulder but they exited to the rear of the vehicle.

“The way the wind was blowing they were engulfed by smoke so Joe then escorted them to the front of the vehicle but had to do so via the live lanes. He then offered to drive them back home to Fareham with no hesitation.

“It's no understatement but he probably helped save their lives, neither of them could run or get out of the smoke themselves as both disabled, he didn't have to stop. There was also an idiot trying to drive past him in the outside lane as he was escorting them to safety. We can't thank Joe enough.”

Speaking of how his parents are after their terrifying ordeal, Sam said: “They are both well albeit very shaken up, they have lost a lot of their personal possessions, an iPad and laptop with photos of the grandkids. They were going for a break to their caravan in Selsey so the car was all loaded up.”

It is thought the fire started when the couple were increasing their speed to join the motorway. “The fire brigade suspect the turbo blew and as they were accelerating to join the motorway - a spark ignited,” Sam said.

“They were in the fast lane and had to get across to the hard shoulder, which is when Joe stopped to help. We have thanked him as a family.”

See pictures below.

1 . M27 car fire Ann and Barry Mogan’s Seat Alhambra caught alight between junction 11 and 12 on the M27 on Friday evening during rush hour Photo: Sam Mogan Photo Sales

2 . M27 car fire Ann and Barry Mogan’s Seat Alhambra caught alight between junction 11 and 12 on the M27 Photo: Sam Mogan Photo Sales

3 . M27 car fire A car burst into flames on the M27 between junction 11 and 12 eastbound on Friday Photo: Sam Mogan Photo Sales

4 . M27 car fire A car burst into flames on the M27 between junction 11 and 12 eastbound on Friday Photo: Sam Mogan Photo Sales