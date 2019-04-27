Dramatic pictures show the moment van was lifted out of a Portsmouth creek by a crane 

AFTER a week in Portsbridge Creek in Hilsea, a white van is finally pulled clear.

The van was attended to by the coastguard yesterday after onlookers did not realise that people in the water were part of a recovery team.

The van comes out 'Picture: Jim Eddy

It had been parked on the bank by London Road in Hilsea, before it slid into the water last weekend.

It was removed yesterday afternoon, as captured by News reader Jim Eddy in these photographs.

Shaun Carter, the owner of Carter Recovery in Hilsea, which pulled the van out, said it had been a testing job because of mud and tides, and having to work from a public car park.

The van's chassis 'Picture: Jim Eddy

He said: 'We were first called on Monday and we spent in total about 20 hours on it over the week, as rather than pull it out immediately we had to do it a bit at a time. It was time-consuming but it went very well – we had to make it as safe as we possibly could.’

Mr Carter said because the current had taken the van under the bridge, it had to be pulled back slowly so it could be winched out.

