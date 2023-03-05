Drayton seven-year-old has already raised over £800 in bid to swim 2,500 metres for Motor Neurone Disease

Elodie Yallop, whose hypermobility makes physical tasks more difficult for her than most, has decided to take on a colossal challenge, swimming 100 lengths – 2,500 metres – to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a disease which she lost her great-nanny to a couple of months ago.

The Solent Junior School pupil suffers with a two-year developmental delay, but despite this, she has been throwing herself into the mission which will help earn her charity badge at her Girl Guides group, 1st Farlington Brownies.

Elodie said: ‘I wanted to challenge myself to swim 100 lengths to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.’

The Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those living with or affected by MND.

Elodie’s mum, Jolene Plomer, added: ‘Over the last couple of weeks we’ve been talking about what charities are, we talked about how it’s nice to give back to people and help them in need. One of the charities we looked at was what her great-nanny passed away from.’

‘She said, actually mummy, I would really like to support that charity.’

Since discovering her passion for swimming only recently, Jolene says she is ‘proud’ of Elodie’s progress and her dedication to her charity pursuit, one which she has already raised £851 for.

‘She’s been trying to push herself to do [the lengths] quicker as well, she’s never found things easy, academically or physically, so for her to have this is really nice,’ added Jolene. ‘It’s a real kind of breakthrough moment as a mum, and it’s really nice to be able to help and give back to people.’

Jolene has praised the support from 1st Farlington Brownies leader, Neet Peddell, teachers and pupils at Solent Junior School as well as family and friends who have donated to the drive.

Elodie added: ‘I am overwhelmed with all the support from my family and friends and want to raise as much money as I can. My Mummy has taught me that’s it’s important to help people in our community and work together.’