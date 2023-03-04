A national movement within the Church of England, in which people are encouraged to become Anna Chaplains – people with a heart for the elderly – has reached Southsea.

65-year-old John Twine, from Drayton, has recently undertaken the necessary training to become an Anna Chaplain, making him the first ever male Anna Chaplain within the city.

John said: ‘Over the past couple of years I have run a walking football team for the over 60’s and I've also been involved in visiting care homes. We sort of thought I was almost doing the job already so I wanted to continue to follow that path.’

John Twine will be commissioned formally on Sunday as the first ever male Chaplain for the elderly in Portsmouth.

‘I will be the first ever male Anna Chaplain within the city of Portsmouth, there are two other males within the diocese but they are based at Portchester and Havant.’

Chaplaincy to the elderly was founded in Alton by former broadcaster and licensed lay minister Debbie Thrower, in 2010. There are now hundreds of Anna Chaplains working across the country.

‘It’s for elderly people, late seventies onwards, who for whatever reason used to be an active member of the church but due to old age or circumstances can’t get into the church,’ added John.

Being based at St Simon’s Church, in Southsea, where his wife is the vicar, John will be commissioned formally as part of the morning service at 10.30am on Sunday.

John's hope is that his commissioning will encourage other men in the city to consider following his lead.

He said: 'I’m Portsmouth born and bred, I feel very privileged and proud to be the first bloke in Portsmouth to be commissioned.

‘I want to take the opportunity to let men know that it is something they can do and hopefully be an encouragement.

John hopes to bring the elderly comfort of any form, from spiritual guidance, to keeping them company.