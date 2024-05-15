Driver dies after suffering medical episode in four-car pile up that left man seriously injured

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2024, 10:02 BST
A driver died after suffering a medical episode resulting in a four-car pile up that left a man with serious injuries.

A 74-year-old man died at the scene of the crash involving a white Porsche, a white BMW, a black BMW, and a white Audi on the A272 near Petworth, Chichester. 

Emergency services were called to Horsham Road near Fox Hill at about 7.50am on Monday, April 29, where 74-year-old man from Reigate, Surrey, was pronounced deceased. A 65-year-old man from Midhurst, driving a separate vehicle, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and received hospital treatment. 

Police launched Operation Preston to investigate the collision. Following a post-mortem examination, it has been concluded that the 74-year-old man died from a medical episode which occurred whilst driving.

The investigation has now concluded, and officers have thanked the public for their help to support the investigation.

