Driver dies after suffering medical episode in four-car pile up that left man seriously injured
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 74-year-old man died at the scene of the crash involving a white Porsche, a white BMW, a black BMW, and a white Audi on the A272 near Petworth, Chichester.
Emergency services were called to Horsham Road near Fox Hill at about 7.50am on Monday, April 29, where 74-year-old man from Reigate, Surrey, was pronounced deceased. A 65-year-old man from Midhurst, driving a separate vehicle, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and received hospital treatment.
Police launched Operation Preston to investigate the collision. Following a post-mortem examination, it has been concluded that the 74-year-old man died from a medical episode which occurred whilst driving.
The investigation has now concluded, and officers have thanked the public for their help to support the investigation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.