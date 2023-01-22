The wooden bus shelter near Alresford was left destroyed after the driver mounted a verge to avoid a crash. The incident happened on Wednesday around 4pm on the A272 near the junction with Brockwood Lane. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘One very lucky driver. After an aborted overtake, the driver took to the verge driving through a bus shelter.’

