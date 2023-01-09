Drivers given M27 peak junction boost over new traffic signals
NEW traffic signals on a peak M27 junction are due to be switched on tomorrow with works now ‘principally complete’.
The new traffic signals at junction 9 Parkway Roundabout, Whiteley, will become active on Tuesday. Hampshire County Council, in a statement, said: ‘Please be aware that the signals will be operating on temporary timings over the next four-six weeks as the final elements of the work on Whiteley Way are completed. The switching on of the signals will see lane markings and stop lines installed and enable the removal of the give way signs on the roundabout.’
The council statement added: ‘In more general terms, finishing activities to complete the works will be ongoing across the scheme during January and February. Works to M27 junction 9 are principally complete, with night time working on the westbound offslip to install sign foundations and kerbing still ongoing, and the roundabout is fully open to traffic during daytime hours.’