The new traffic signals at junction 9 Parkway Roundabout, Whiteley, will become active on Tuesday. Hampshire County Council, in a statement, said: ‘Please be aware that the signals will be operating on temporary timings over the next four-six weeks as the final elements of the work on Whiteley Way are completed. The switching on of the signals will see lane markings and stop lines installed and enable the removal of the give way signs on the roundabout.’