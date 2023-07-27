Drivers on M27 facing rush hour delays after motorway "incident" this evening
Rush hour drivers on the M27 are facing delays this evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST
An incident was reported by live travel service Romanse on the A31 westbound in Hampshire close to the M27 link.
One lane was left blocked but has now been cleared. However, drivers are still facing delays on the M27 from junction 2.
A post from Romanse said: “A31 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED at #CastleMalwood Hill after the earlier incident, delays remain from #M27 J2/#A36 #Ower.”