Here’s why traffic is slow heading towards Portsmouth on M27 and at M275 during this evening’s rush hour traffic

Here’s why traffic is slow heading towards Portsmouth on the M27 during this evening’s rush hour traffic.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read

Repair work to a barrier between junction 12 and the M275 has led to a lane being closed eastbound.

READ NOW: Murder probe

It has led to delays for drivers from Fareham at junction 11.

A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Eastbound - One lane CLOSED on the link between J12 and #M275 due to barrier repair works, delays from J11/A27 #Fareham.”

Delays started around 4.30pm.

