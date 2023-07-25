Here’s why traffic is slow heading towards Portsmouth on M27 and at M275 during this evening’s rush hour traffic
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Repair work to a barrier between junction 12 and the M275 has led to a lane being closed eastbound.
It has led to delays for drivers from Fareham at junction 11.
A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Eastbound - One lane CLOSED on the link between J12 and #M275 due to barrier repair works, delays from J11/A27 #Fareham.”
Delays started around 4.30pm.