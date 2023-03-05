Drivers on M27 will face motorway closures this week for roadworks marking start of Welborne Garden Village’s construction just north of Fareham
Drivers on the M27 will face motorway closures this week for roadworks marking the start of Welborne Garden Village’s construction just north of Fareham.
Overnight closures will take place along the M27 from Monday to Wednesday between 9pm and 6am westbound between junctions 11 and 9. On Thursday and Friday the eastbound carriageway will be closed between the same two junctions at the same times with diversions in place.
The closure is due to plans to accommodate 6,000 new homes in Fareham with improvements being made to junction 10. These include the construction of a new motorway underpass and three new slip roads following a £41m boost for the scheme.
According to Hampshire County Council, the beginning of M27 Junction 10 Improvement Scheme marks a ‘key milestone’ in the project. The council’s website states: ‘These highway improvements will make a very significant contribution to the local economy, enabling much needed new housing, amenities and jobs with £41.25m of funding for the scheme provided by Homes England leaving the new town’s developers to cover the remaining £40m cost.
Further works to prepare the area will see the creation of a new dual carriageway to link the new slip roads to the existing road network and additional pedestrian and cycle facilities.
The council has previously described the development as its ‘biggest ever’ project as it creates ‘all ways’ access to the motorway. Speaking last March, county councillor Rob Humby said: ‘We have always supported the development of a new Garden Village at Welborne and advocated the importance of putting in place the necessary infrastructure and connectivity to leverage the full benefits for the local economy and communities.’