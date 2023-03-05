News you can trust since 1877
Teenager dies and two others seriously injured after car crashes into parked cars

A teenager has died and two others were seriously injured after a car they were travelling in crashed into parked cars, police reported.

By Steve Deeks
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 11:59am

The fatal road traffic happened in Southampton this morning around 1am in Middle Road when a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with several parked cars.

Three teenage males were in the Corsa. One of them, an 18-year-old from Southampton, sadly died. The two other males suffered serious injuries. The deceased’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have confirmed the death edited:habibur rahman
Following an initial investigation a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A police statement said: ‘We are calling on anyone who saw the collision or moments leading up to it to contact us. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the Corsa travelling south on Middle Road towards Station Road.’

Call 101 quoting incident number 44230089247 with information.