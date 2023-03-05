Teenager dies and two others seriously injured after car crashes into parked cars
A teenager has died and two others were seriously injured after a car they were travelling in crashed into parked cars, police reported.
The fatal road traffic happened in Southampton this morning around 1am in Middle Road when a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with several parked cars.
Three teenage males were in the Corsa. One of them, an 18-year-old from Southampton, sadly died. The two other males suffered serious injuries. The deceased’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
READ NOW: Man in 20s dies at Southsea hotel
Following an initial investigation a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A police statement said: ‘We are calling on anyone who saw the collision or moments leading up to it to contact us. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the Corsa travelling south on Middle Road towards Station Road.’
Call 101 quoting incident number 44230089247 with information.