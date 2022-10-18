Drivers stuck in heavy traffic on M27 with queuing backed onto A32 to Knowle
Drivers were stuck in heavy traffic on the M27 with queuing backed onto the A32 to Knowle.
By Steve Deeks
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The M27 eastbound was solid around junction 10 this morning from around 8am during the morning rush hour.
Live travel service Romanse reported ‘no incidents’ but said there were delays of about 15 minutes.
A twitter post said: ‘15-minute delays between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J12/#M275 #PortSolent, no reported incidents.’
