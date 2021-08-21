Drivers warned of M27 disruption starting Monday until end of October
DRIVERS are being warned of disruption on the M27 starting on Monday until the end of September.
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 3:22 pm
Updated
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 3:34 pm
Highways England has reminded motorists that work starts to resurface the M27 eastbound near Portchester.
It means the M27 from junction 11 to 12 will be closed 9pm to 6am until Tuesday, September 28 from Monday to Friday.
Junction 12-11 will also be closed 9pm to 6am westbound from Friday September 29 until Friday October 29 from Monday to Friday.
Work will not take place on the eastbound carriageway over the Bank Holiday weekend on Friday August 27 and Monday August 30.
Traffic will be diverted via the A27.