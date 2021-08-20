The yellow alert comes into force at noon tomorrow and runs until 10pm.

It has been issued for Basingstoke, Hook and north Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Hampshire. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding.

‘There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

‘Delays to train services are possible.

SEE ALSO: Police commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Donna Jones proposes new crime reporting app and pledges more street patrols by Christmas

‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes.

‘Flooding of a few homes and businesses could occur.’

The Met Office continues: ‘Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning.

‘These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours.

‘Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron