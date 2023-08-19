The actress was best known for playing social worker Anita Banks on the BBC soap.

Jane’s career also saw her appear in other popular series including The Bill, Silent Witness, Grange Hill, The Green Wing, Endeavour and Call the Midwife. Her last role in 2022 saw her feature in the comedy series I Hate You.

Her husband Hugh said in a Facebook post: “I’m so sorry to have to post that Jane died on Saturday evening - the 12th August, a less glorious day would be hard to imagine.

“I know that some people have already posted about this and their love for Jane is clear, even if their timing could have been better. Now is not the time, and certainly not the place, for more detail at the moment.

“Jane would want me to thank ‘Team Deacons’ (you know who you are) and especially to the incredible group of (mainly) women who worked so hard to make and keep Jane comfortable.

“I would like to also thank my best friend of 30 years, my wife Jane Whittenshaw.”

A statement from her agent said: "It is with profound sadness we must announce the passing of Jane Whittenshaw, a much loved and highly respected client of over 30 years.

"She slipped away peacefully on Saturday last, with her husband Hugh, best friend Rebecca and carers at her side. As well as an esteemed client, Jane was a dear friend, who was generous to a fault and great fun to be around.

"She was an immensely talented actor and a voice superstar, who leaves an extraordinary legacy of over 500 radio plays, courtesy of multiple stints on the BBC Radio Rep and many independent productions.