News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

M27 crash causes delays for drivers back to M3 after lane blocked

A crash on the M27 has caused to delays to drivers this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

A lane was blocked following a crash eastbound between junction 3 and 4 at the M3 interchange. Traffic was backed up to the M271 stretch into Southampton.

READ NOW: Cyclist dies

The incident has now been cleared with no further delays, live travel service Romanse reported.

A post on Twitter said: “M27 Eastbound reports of one lane BLOCKED on the link between J4 and the #M3 due to RTI, delays backed to #M27 J3/#M271.”

Another post then added: “Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED on the link between J4 and the #M3 due to an earlier RTI, delays backed gone.”

Related topics:M27TrafficSouthamptonTwitter