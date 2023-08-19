A lane was blocked following a crash eastbound between junction 3 and 4 at the M3 interchange. Traffic was backed up to the M271 stretch into Southampton.

READ NOW: Cyclist dies

The incident has now been cleared with no further delays, live travel service Romanse reported.

A post on Twitter said: “M27 Eastbound reports of one lane BLOCKED on the link between J4 and the #M3 due to RTI, delays backed to #M27 J3/#M271.”