M27 crash causes delays for drivers back to M3 after lane blocked
A crash on the M27 has caused to delays to drivers this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
A lane was blocked following a crash eastbound between junction 3 and 4 at the M3 interchange. Traffic was backed up to the M271 stretch into Southampton.
The incident has now been cleared with no further delays, live travel service Romanse reported.
A post on Twitter said: “M27 Eastbound reports of one lane BLOCKED on the link between J4 and the #M3 due to RTI, delays backed to #M27 J3/#M271.”
Another post then added: “Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED on the link between J4 and the #M3 due to an earlier RTI, delays backed gone.”