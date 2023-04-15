On April 8, with the help of the Gazelle Squadron Display Team, the Easter Bunny surprised children and young adults at Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices in Hampshire, arriving by helicopter.

Gazelle Squadron Display Team make the visits every year, accompanied by either the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus, depending on the time of year. The team brought two helicopters to allow the hospice’s young people and their families to have a look inside.

The Easter Bunny arrives at Naomi House and Jacksplace. Picture: Contributed

Ray Evans, member of the Gazelle Squadron Display Team, spoke of the joy it brings, both to himself and the children they visit. He said: ‘Naomi House and Jacksplace is so close to my heart, it’s a very special place and filled with such great people.’

‘Me and the crew absolutely love hopping into one of our helicopters at Easter to bring a bit of magic and joy (and chocolate!) to the children and families who are visiting the hospices. I was delighted that the Easter Bunny could join us too.’

Ed, father of a visitor to Naomi House, described the children’s reaction to the surprise visit.

He said: ‘The kids loved it, it’s amazing and I’ve never seen helicopters that close-up before, especially with the Easter Bunny inside. My son is visiting Naomi House for a couple of days, and he really enjoys his visits. His sister has also come today because she missed her brother.’

Naomi House and Jacksplace are two hospices in Sutton Scotney who support children with life-limiting conditions.

Naomi House provides personalised care to enhance the lives of the children at the hospice, supporting approximately 550 families. Meanwhile, Jacksplace, the only hospice in the south of England for young adults, offers specialist care and upholds the dignity and independence of those staying there.

Martin Walsh, head of marketing at Naomi House and Jacksplace, praised the team and thanked them for their visit.