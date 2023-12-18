Southern Water has issued a statement following another leak on Eastern Road which was discovered whilst repairs were taking place to fix a burst sewer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road closure was put in place on Thursday, December 14, whilst Southern Water repaired a burst sewer which burst on December 6 – however, whilst the emergency repairs were taking place, a second leak was found further down the road. As a result, repairs have started to try and fix the issue but this will mean that the road closure will remain in place until the leak is repaired. This road closure could cause delays and commuters are being advised to plan their journeys ahead of time.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We completed repairs to a burst sewer pipe in Eastern Road Saturday evening, 16 December. Unfortunately another leak on a nearby section was detected when bringing the pipe back into service. We’ve immediately started further work on excavating the pipe to confirm the location of the leak and repair it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will continue to assess if further extensive repair work is required as a whole.

Drone photograph of traffic of Eastern Road. Southern Water has confirmed that a new leak has been discovered whilst repairs were taking place for a burst sewer. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak