Eastern Road in Portsmouth: Southern Water issue comment following leak discovery whilst repairing burst sewer
A road closure was put in place on Thursday, December 14, whilst Southern Water repaired a burst sewer which burst on December 6 – however, whilst the emergency repairs were taking place, a second leak was found further down the road. As a result, repairs have started to try and fix the issue but this will mean that the road closure will remain in place until the leak is repaired. This road closure could cause delays and commuters are being advised to plan their journeys ahead of time.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We completed repairs to a burst sewer pipe in Eastern Road Saturday evening, 16 December. Unfortunately another leak on a nearby section was detected when bringing the pipe back into service. We’ve immediately started further work on excavating the pipe to confirm the location of the leak and repair it.
“We will continue to assess if further extensive repair work is required as a whole.
“We’re sorry to say this will mean the road closure currently in place will likely continue until the middle of Wednesday morning, 20 December. We will of course do everything we can to open the road earlier than the time given. However, this will depend on the repair being completed without having any issues when recharged.”