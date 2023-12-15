Aerial footage shows the scale of the traffic disruption on Eastern Road in Portsmouth.

The southbound route has been closed since yesterday evening as Southern Water continue repair works on a burst sewer. Drone footage from Marcin Jedrysiak highlights the scale of the tail backs which have been caused as a result of the closure.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE, run by Hampshire County Council, reported severe delays on the route earlier this morning – which have persisted throughout the day. Southern Water said repairs to the sewer started yesterday at 8pm.

Drone footage from Marcin Jedrysiak shows severe traffic jams on Eastern Road while efforts to repair a burst sewer continue. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.

They added: “The timing of the works ensures it avoids clashing with heavy traffic during Pompey FC home matches and peak journey times, including the Christmas festivities. The work can't be completed at night, as we need to excavate a hole to gain access to the sewers. Before the road is reopened there will be a period of time without workers on site, as the surface asphalt needs time to cure. This is an important part of ensuring the road is safe to drive on.

"Anyone travelling in the area is being advised to plan their journey and allow extra time, as traffic congestion is likely. Diversion signs for all types of traffic will be put in place via Portsbridge roundabout and Hilsea. We are sorry for any disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters. We appreciate your cooperation and support, while we repair the sewer.”