A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We completed repairs to a burst sewer pipe in Eastern Road Saturday evening, 16 December. Unfortunately another leak on a nearby section was detected when bringing the pipe back into service. We’ve immediately started further work on excavating the pipe to confirm the location of the leak and repair it.

“We’re sorry to say this will mean the road closure currently in place will likely continue until the middle of Wednesday morning, 20 December. We will of course do everything we can to open the road earlier than the time given. However, this will depend on the repair being completed without having any issues when recharged.”