Eastern Road on Portsmouth: Queues building on A27 Westbound due to closure of Eastern Road following leak discovery
There are currently speed restrictions of 40 mph on the A27 westbound following the closure of the A2030 Eastern Road. The congestion is affecting routes in Cosham including the A397 Northern Road and A3 Southampton Road. The A3M is also queueing to just past junction 5, Bedhampton / Havant, as a result of the closure. Southern Water confirmed that the closure will be in place until tomorrow (December 19) due to a leak that was discovered whilst the water company were trying to repair a burst sewer over the weekend. The closure has caused a number of traffic delays.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We completed repairs to a burst sewer pipe in Eastern Road Saturday evening, 16 December. Unfortunately another leak on a nearby section was detected when bringing the pipe back into service. We’ve immediately started further work on excavating the pipe to confirm the location of the leak and repair it.
“We will continue to assess if further extensive repair work is required as a whole.
“We’re sorry to say this will mean the road closure currently in place will likely continue until the middle of Wednesday morning, 20 December. We will of course do everything we can to open the road earlier than the time given. However, this will depend on the repair being completed without having any issues when recharged.”