Today is the last day mourners will get to see Her Majesty in Westminster Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96.

People put on the wristbands that indicate their place in line along Shad Thames while waiting in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Visitors are given wristbands when they queue up to see the coffin on a catafalque.

It is an attempt by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help manage the huge numbers of people keen to catch a glimpse of the Queen lying in state.

They have different colours and shades depending on the day.

The bands allow people to exit the queue temporarily to go to the toilet or get something to eat without losing their place in the line.

Ebay have is removing listings for arm ornaments as some people are seeking to cash in by selling the bands.

According to Sky News, some listings have attracted bids of several thousands of pounds before they were removed.

An eBay spokesperson said: ‘These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.’

The eBay events tickets policy says tickets for things such as concerts, festivals, sports or theatre cannot be listed on the site.

A few orange wristbands remained on the site under the header ‘new listing’ this morning.

They were priced with starting bids from £20 to £150.