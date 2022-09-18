Her Majesty sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 8, at the age of 96.

The UK is in a period of mourning, and King Charles III has been proclaimed as the new monarch.

It is the last day to see the Queen lying-in-state today.

The Bearer Party from Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, place the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the catafalque Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A catafalque will be used as part of the service to the Queen, but what does it mean and what is its significance?

What is a catafalque?

A catafalque is an ornamental structure sometimes used in funerals and for the lying in state of a body.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, being placed on the catafalque at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during his funeral service. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Coffins are usually placed on top of them.

Its secondary definition is a pall-covered coffin-shaped structure used at requiem masses celebrated after burial.

The structure derives from the Italian word ‘catafalco’ – scaffolding.

The Queen’s coffin was first placed on a catafalque in Edinburgh.

It was put there by the Royal Regiment in St Giles’ Cathedral, with the coffin draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

The coffin rested there for 24 hours before being moved to London, where it arrived on Tuesday evening, during the lying-in-state period.

What is its significance?

The raised platform is used so people can walk past the Queen’s coffin and pay their final respects to Her Majesty.

It is a highly decorated raised rectangular wooden box or a metal stand which holds an adult sized coffin.

Catafalques are usually used in ceremonies.

After Her Majesty’s coffin travelled from Edinburgh to London, it was taken to Buckingham Palace and then transported to Westminster Hall.

Visitors can now see the coffin, and Westminster Palace is open 24 hours a day for mourners.

Tens of thousands are expected to wait in the queue before seeing it.

It will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

The venue will close at 6.30am on September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are in the queue to see Her Majesty lying-in-state.

Many more have joined the wait despite the estimated 16 hour time it will take to see her.

Last night, a man was arrested for causing a ‘disturbance’ after approaching the Queen’s coffin, placed on a catafalque.

A spokesperson for UK parliament offered more detail of the man’s actions, saying in a statement: ‘We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque.

‘They have now been removed from the Hall and the queue restarted with minimal disruption.’

Muhammad Khan, 28, has been charged with a public order offence.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: ‘Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.