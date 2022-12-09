The incident occurred around 2.15pm on Thursday, when a red Toyota Yaris and grey Volkswagen Polo were in collision on Stokes Bay Road.

Three people suffered injuries, with a woman in her 70s suffering serious injuries and being taken to hospital.

Police are investigating a crash involving two cars in Gosport, with a woman in her 20s suffering serious injuries.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist our investigation.

‘In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.’

