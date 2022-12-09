Elderly woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Gosport with police launching witness appeal
A WOMAN in her 70s has been seriously injured and two other people have been hurt in a two-car crash in Gosport.
The incident occurred around 2.15pm on Thursday, when a red Toyota Yaris and grey Volkswagen Polo were in collision on Stokes Bay Road.
Three people suffered injuries, with a woman in her 70s suffering serious injuries and being taken to hospital.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist our investigation.
‘In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.’
Anyone with information which could assist police is should call 101, quoting reference number 44220496563.