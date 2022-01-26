Emergency crews scrambled to Hayling Island after crash
EMERGENCY services shut a road on Hayling Island following a crash this evening.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 9:45 pm
The incident took place at the junction of Copse Lane shortly after 7.30pm.
A fire crew from Hayling Island was scrambled to the scene, alongside police and paramedics.
The road was closed while emergency teams dealt with the incident.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire Service said: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision at 7.30pm involving one vehicle. No-one was trapped. We were called for scene safety. We came away from the scene at 8.37pm.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron