Emergency crews scrambled to Hayling Island after crash

EMERGENCY services shut a road on Hayling Island following a crash this evening.

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 9:45 pm

The incident took place at the junction of Copse Lane shortly after 7.30pm.

A fire crew from Hayling Island was scrambled to the scene, alongside police and paramedics.

The road was closed while emergency teams dealt with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire Service said: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision at 7.30pm involving one vehicle. No-one was trapped. We were called for scene safety. We came away from the scene at 8.37pm.’

