All lines between Southampton Central and Havant were blocked following the emergency incident at Cosham station this morning. Southern Rail said most services were back to normal by 1.30pm.

British Rail said in a statement: ‘We were informed that police were dealing with an incident near the railway between Eastleigh and Fratton. All lines have now reopened but due to many members of traincrew being displaced, services will still be delayed whilst we work to return the service to normal.’

Services between the following stations may be subject to short notice changes at Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth Harbour and Waterloo via Eastleigh, and Portsmouth Harbour and Waterloo via Guildford.’

