News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
48 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
3 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
4 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
5 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

‘Emergency incident’ reported at Cosham Train Station resulting in severe disruptions to routes

An ‘emergency incident’ was reported at Cosham Train Station – resulting in severe disruptions to routes.

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

All lines between Southampton Central and Havant were blocked following the emergency incident at Cosham station this morning. Southern Rail said most services were back to normal by 1.30pm.

Read More
Man’s body discovered by shoreline at The Hard in Portsmouth, police confirm
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British Rail said in a statement: ‘We were informed that police were dealing with an incident near the railway between Eastleigh and Fratton. All lines have now reopened but due to many members of traincrew being displaced, services will still be delayed whilst we work to return the service to normal.’

Most Popular

Services between the following stations may be subject to short notice changes at Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth Harbour and Waterloo via Eastleigh, and Portsmouth Harbour and Waterloo via Guildford.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Cosham train station. Picture: GoogleCosham train station. Picture: Google
Cosham train station. Picture: Google
Related topics:EastleighHavantSouthern RailPompey