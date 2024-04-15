Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Rowlands Castle railway station at around 4.56pm yesterday (14 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”