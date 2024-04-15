Emergency services called to Rowland's Castle railway track as casualty pronounced dead at the scene
Paramedics and British Transport Police were called to Rowland’s Castle shortly before 5.00pm on Sunday, April 14.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Rowlands Castle railway station at around 4.56pm yesterday (14 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further information.