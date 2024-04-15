South Western Railway train delays as engineering works carried out between Portsmouth Harbour and Hilsea
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to South Western Railway, some train routes will be delayed and cancelled until 3.00pm on Monday, April 15.
In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the company said: “Additional engineering works are required on the line between Portsmouth Harbour and Hilsea for periods of the day on Monday 15th April. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”
Alternative bus routes are in place amidst the disruption. You can use your ticket to travel between 08:30 and 15:00, on:
- First Portsmouth 3 (Fareham-Portsmouth Harbour)
- X4 (Southampton Central-Portsmouth Harbour); X5 (Southampton-Fareham)
- Bluestar 15 (Southampton-Hamble)
- Stagecoach 20, 21, 23 (Havant-Portsmouth Harbour)
You can also use your ticket to travel on:
- GWR services between Portsmouth and Southampton until 14:45
- Southern services between Portsmouth, Havant, Southampton and London Waterloo until 14:45
- Replacement bus is in operation between Fareham and Eastleigh
Stay up to date with the latest information here: www.southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.