Police, fire crews and paramedics have all rushed to West Street this afternoon. Pictures show a large pile of scaffolding which has fallen off of a roof due to strong winds.

A cordon has been set up by emergency services and so the immediate surrounding area has been sealed off to the public. Fareham Police said they are attending to an ‘injury related incident’.

‘Fareham Police are dealing with an injury related incident on West Street, Fareham,’ the force reported on Twitter. ‘Multi agency incident involving all Emergency Services who are on scene.

‘Please do not loiter or film us at work. Be considerate of the injured parties dignity.’ The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind this morning. This is in place until 8pm.

‘West or northwest winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day,’ the forecaster said. ‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas may see gusts of up to 60 mph. Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.

Scaffolding collapse in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Toby Paine.