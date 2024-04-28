Portsmouth League One celebrations: Emotional Pompey captain reflects on "proudest" moment of his career
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marlon Pack came through the ranks at Portsmouth before leaving in 2011 to forge a successful career away from his hometown, featuring for Bristol City and Cardiff in the Championship. Having returned to Pompey in 2022 as captain, this years League One title win marks the “proudest” achievement in his career.
For the second weekend in a row, Pack was lifting the title in front of thousands of Pompey fans. The News caught up with him at the trophy ceremony on Southsea Common to look back on the day and what it means to him to lead Portsmouth to the Championship.
Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.