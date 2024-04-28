Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marlon Pack came through the ranks at Portsmouth before leaving in 2011 to forge a successful career away from his hometown, featuring for Bristol City and Cardiff in the Championship. Having returned to Pompey in 2022 as captain, this years League One title win marks the “proudest” achievement in his career.

For the second weekend in a row, Pack was lifting the title in front of thousands of Pompey fans. The News caught up with him at the trophy ceremony on Southsea Common to look back on the day and what it means to him to lead Portsmouth to the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...