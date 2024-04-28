Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth men's and women's team finished the day of celebrations on stage together as they celebrated each others incredible seasons.

A day that started grey and gloomy ended in glorious sunshine with Portsmouth’s heroes serenaded by thousands of fans as the city came out in force to celebrate their two champions.

The scenes were reminiscent of celebrations on Southsea Common for the 2008 FA Cup win and the 2017 League Two title. They are moments locked into Pompey folklore and Sunday, April 28 saw a new highlight added.

Were you there when Hannah Haughton and Ella Humphrey led a chorus of “Play Up Pompey” from the stage as they spoke of their delight in winning the league in emphatic fashion? Were you there when Marlon Pack was near to tears as the boy from Buckland fulfilled a dream that many from the city have had, but few have achieved?

There were many moments to saviour as Portsmouth fans, young and old, flocked to the Common, and not just from the around the city but across the country and further afield. After seven years in League One, Portsmouth are finally heading to the Championship and they are doing so with a team that has a strong bond with each other as well as with the fans. The celebrations were a personification of that bond with fans and players celebrating together.

Speaking of strong bonds and team chemistry, as the players arrived, it was notable that there was one bus bouncing more than any other. The woman’s team have steamrolled their league, and even with a home game still to go, their celebrations were in full swing as they enjoyed the occasion.

The ceremony honoured many people who have played crucial roles, not just this season but in Portsmouth’s history. Before the players took to the stage, three crucial members received warm appreciation from the crowds. Mark Trapani, Iain McInnes and Mick Williams, three men who helped save Portsmouth from extinction, praised the fans and credited Michael Eisner for fulfilling his promise of gaining promotion.

It was a day of mutual appreciation between the fans and the staff that helped bring home two league titles. Both John Mousinho and Jay Sadler thanked the fans for their support throughout the long season.

Mousinho said: “Today has been a fitting end to the season. We want to say a massive thank you to the fans. I know what it takes to support a football club, it’s a costly exercise, it’s a heart wrenching exercise. It’s not easy being a supporter of any football club let alone Portsmouth, they have been great and we hope they have enjoyed themselves.”

The ceremony finished with both the men’s and women’s teams on the stage celebrating their respective trophies together at the same time. As Mousinho said it was fitting end to the season for both teams, who will now enter the history books as two of Portsmouth’s title winning teams.