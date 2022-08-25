News you can trust since 1877
Empty Portsmouth community centre to be levelled and replaced with flats

A COMMUNITY centre in Eastney can be converted into flats after Portsmouth City Council green-lit its demolition.

By Joshua Wright
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:37 am

The council has granted prior approval for the redevelopment of the Frank Sorrell Centre in Prince Albert Road into a block of 18 one-bed flats which it described as being 'well designed and aesthetically pleasing'.

The decision means the work can now go ahead without the need for a full planning application to be submitted.

The centre hosted community groups and regular events until it was put on the market in 2020 for £375,000 and listed as being suitable for conversion into offices or for residential purposes.

The Frank Sorrell Centre in Eastney Picture: Malcolm Wells (13998-8542)

The application was submitted last year and was given permission on Monday.

Approving the scheme, council planning officers said the centre's close proximity to facilities made it suitable for conversion.

Their assessment added: 'There are a number of amenities which are considered to be able to easily cope with the small number of residential properties proposed.’

