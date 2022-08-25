Empty Portsmouth community centre to be levelled and replaced with flats

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has granted prior approval for the redevelopment of the Frank Sorrell Centre in Prince Albert Road into a block of 18 one-bed flats which it described as being 'well designed and aesthetically pleasing'.

The decision means the work can now go ahead without the need for a full planning application to be submitted.

The centre hosted community groups and regular events until it was put on the market in 2020 for £375,000 and listed as being suitable for conversion into offices or for residential purposes.

The Frank Sorrell Centre in Eastney Picture: Malcolm Wells (13998-8542)

The application was submitted last year and was given permission on Monday.

Approving the scheme, council planning officers said the centre's close proximity to facilities made it suitable for conversion.