The pretty harbour town will once again burst into colourful life as dozens of local artists take part in the annual Emsworth Arts Trail. The trail is a hub of independent creativity, with a close-knit artistic community sharing their passion with visitors from far and wide.

Starting more than 20 years ago with just a handful of artists, the trail has grown and established a reputation as an exciting day out for art lovers and casual visitors.

This year 90 artists are taking part, including several that are new to the trail. With artists working in a huge range of media – paint, print, textiles, sculpture, wood, jewellery, ceramics, photography and more, there will to be much to surprise and delight.

Emsworth Millpond 1 by Dr Ben Timmis

You can visit artists in their studios, offering a unique insight into the way they work and an opportunity to chat about techniques and inspirations, viewing art in a relaxed setting. There will also be artists gathered together for group exhibitions in community spaces and pop-up galleries, bringing creativity to every corner of the town.

Carol Price, chairperson of the trail says: ‘We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the trail again and with several new artists joining us it promises to be a really exciting and varied year. We are proud to showcase the work of local artists all within walking distance of the town centre, sharing their talent and creativity with visitors. Emsworth really is a fantastic destination for art.’

The Emsworth Arts Trail has the unique position of all venues being within a mile of the village centre, making it a compact and navigable day out. Many visitors choose to make a family day of it – walking, cycling or scooting around the trail guided by the maps in the trail guide. Parking is easy to find, and there are regular trains and buses. There is an array of cafes, restaurants and pubs for those all-important refreshment stops whether a leisurely lunch or a quick coffee.

Kate L'Amie stitching. Picture by Pat Attridge

As you walk from one venue to the next, take a stroll around the millpond with an ice cream, explore the harbour and enjoy the scenery that inspires so many of the artistic community.

Textiles artist Katie L'Amie first took part in 2019, and is in her studio finishing off her last piece for display when we talk. She says: ‘I get people coming to see me who come and visit every single artist. We are quite unique among these sorts of trails, because you can walk between all of the venues. It would be a decent walk if you did all of us, but it is possible!’

Katie was previously a warfare officer in the navy, but says: ‘I've always done a bit of sewing from when I was a kid, then after I had my children I started being a bit more experimental with my stitching, and I really like birds – I'm a bit of a bird nerd – so I wondered if I could stitch those...’

And she enjoys interacting with the people who pop in: ‘It's so nice after you put all the work in to see everyone. Artists often work by ourselves, so when you actually get people coming in and chatting with you, especially into the studio and talking to you about it, it's really nice. People always have such interesting and different questions and want to know about your arts, what inspires you, the processes behind it. I'll have my gear set up here, so people can see it and maybe even have a little go too.’

Sculptor/painter Deborah Hochreutener at work in her studio

Taking part in last year’s trail helped sculptor and painter Deborah Hochreutener make the leap into being a professional artist.

‘It kind of kickstarted me into doing art – it gave me confidence, which was really good. I did art years ago when I was a kid and a student then I went off and got on with the rest of my life. I just got back into it recently and started filling the house up with art.

‘My husband said, why don't you try doing the art trail and see? I was also painting and sculpting and I didn't know which one would be more sellable and whether or not people liked them, so I did the art trail to find out. It turns out that people like both – so I've carried on doing both!

Sam Rogers with one of his resin beaches.

‘Since last year I've ended up as part of a gallery in Chichester where there's 21 of us, and we all pay the rent together and take it in turns to work in there.

‘Initially I was amazed that people liked what I do – you like it, but you don't necessarily know that anyone else will.’

The Emsworth Arts Trail takes place across two weekends, April 22-23 and April 29-30 and May 1.

Visit the website to find out more about the artists and see a downloadable version of the trail, or pick up a physical copy in shops throughout Emsworth.

To further the trail’s credentials as a low-carbon and environmentally friendly event, 2023’s trail guide will once again be printed on sustainable FSC-certified paper.

Go to emsworthartstrail.org.uk.

The Emsworth Arts Trail runs on the two weekends of April 22-23, 29-30 and May 1, 2023. Painting by Allan Davies

You can also see more on Facebook here and Instagram here.

Artwork by Lesley Spencer