Park runs: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run
On Saturday mornings, thousands of people across the area are up bright and early, into their running kit and clutching their barcode ready for a 5k run.
Park runs – the free weekly timed races held each Saturday – have become a phenomenon since starting in London’s Bushy Park in 2004. Now there are hundreds of events across the country.
I have taken part in almost 50 of them – not as often in recent years as I would like, mind you – and am well acquainted with the hills of Queen Elizabeth Country Park, the woods of Staunton Country Park and Southsea’s promenade. A park run is a wonderful way to kick-start a weekend, and the fact that they are free to participate in is a boon as well.
Here’s the lowdown on what the nearby courses are like to run.
