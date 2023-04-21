4 . Lakeside

The Lakeside parkrun in Northarbour sees runners start from behind 1000 Lakeside, then head past the Porsche garage, turn back and then go along the side of the lake for a while before returning to the finish line at the front of the building. The path is tarmac at first, and uneven round the lake, and the course is very flat. It attracts a large field each week - and a plus point is the large car park at the business centre Photo: Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog