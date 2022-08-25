Emsworth community show to return with 'biggest' event since coronavirus pandemic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular event in the town’s calendar, the Emsworth Show will be back this bank holiday Monday after it first brought back its festivities last year following the pandemic.

Scores of visitors are expected to attend at the grounds of the New Life Christian Church where there will be a marquee showcasing a ‘horticulturist’s dream’ – with people displaying flowers, vegetables and more.

About 60 cups will be awarded to those whose exhibits are judged winners across 10 different categories.

The Emsworth Show is returning.

This year is set to be its ‘biggest’ and ‘best’ yet after moving to its new venue at Thorney Road in 2019.

Almost 90 stall holders are expected, with local services, crafters and food and drink vendors in attendance.

Live music will also take place from 10.45am within the ground’s food court.

Chairman of the Emsworth Show, Christina Novis, said: ‘We held one last year but it feels a lot more relaxed this year.

‘For a family it's a whole day out, there's always something to watch across those three arenas.

‘It's a really good day out in a day and age where everything costs so much, it's a super day out for the money.’

The show features three arenas with a wide range of displays – from dancing and dog agility to an Extreme BMX display.

There will be also be fairground rides, crafts and choirs and brass bands are set to perform at the venue’s band stand.

Tickets cost £7. Children under 12 go free. Go to www.emsworthshow.co.uk