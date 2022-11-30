Victory was toasted in pubs as Gareth Southgate’s team swept aside their local rivals. Quick-fire early second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden eased the tension after a nervous first half before England won 3-0.

Fans at Southsea Village, Palmerston Road, were happy with the result that saw Wales out of the tournament they had waited to be part of since 1958. Lewis O’Connor and Aaron Tyrell, both 26, were pleased with the result. ‘We can go all the way. If we beat France then we can do it,’ Aaron said.

Fans at the The Southsea Village pub watching the World Cup England v Wales match on Tuesday, November 29. Pictured is: Dan Fiford celebrating Englands first goal. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But Lewis added: ‘We play too safe. We need to play like we have something to prove.’

Jason Orchard, from Fareham, agreed. He said: ‘They got the result but they should have gone out in the first half like they did in the second half. The only way to guarantee going through as top of the group was to win. But we were a bit slow and laboured until the goals.

‘We’ve got the ability, we just needed to play more quickly.’

Southsea friends Mike O’Connor and Matt Dennes had differing views on the win. Mike said: ‘A win’s a win. And hopefully it will build momentum.’ Matt added: ‘It wasn’t a great performance, if we didn’t get those goals we wouldn’t be talking it up.’

Earlier, before the game, supporters at the Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea Terrace, thought England would beat their local rivalries. Ben Madigan, 36, from Gosport, and Chris Morris, 33, were confident of victory. ‘Wales aren’t very good and we’ve got something to prove so I think we’ll win 3-0,’ Ben said. ‘I’d be happy if we made it to the semi finals but we’ve got to beat France.’

Chris added: ‘I think it will be a tight game that we will edge it. We will need a bit of luck to go all the way.’

French mates Christophe and Lionel were in the city on work. They said: ‘England are a good team. I think they can get to the final four.’