Portsmouth hero and England footballer, Mason Mount, recorded a message to Sophie Fairall, 10, as she battled terminal cancer. Pictured: Mason giving a round of applause during a game. Photo: David Klein / Sportimage

The football stars recorded video messages for Stubbington girl Sophie Fairall, 10, after hearing of her plight.

Mason, formerly of Portsmouth, was first to send a message – just days before she lost her one-year battle against cancer.

The 22-year-old said: ‘Hi Sophie, it’s Mason here. Your mum Charlotte has told me everything about you. I’m sorry I can’t currently be with you at this moment in time. But I know you’re being incredibly brave and so inspiring to all of us. I just wanted to send you my love, my prayers and a massive hug.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teammate Jack added: ‘I’ve heard you have been going through a difficult time at the moment. I’ve heard how much of a strong and happy little girl you are. Carry on being strong, carry on fighting and carry on having that smile on your face that we all know that you have.

‘I’m here for you whenever if you need a chat or if you want to FaceTime, I’m just a call away. So don’t hesitate to give me a call...Carry on being the strong little girl that you are.’

SEE ALSO: Grieving mum demands more funding for research into childhood cancer after daughter dies

Celebrity chief Gordon Ramsay also sent his messages of support, having previously met Sophie earlier in the year.

He said: ‘My darling I want to send you all the love… I want to tell you I’m thinking about you every minute of the day. Love you lots, take care and my God if only you knew how many people love you.’

TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also recorded video messages for Sophie.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron