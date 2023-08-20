News you can trust since 1877
England set to take on Spain in Women's World Cup final in Sydney as team announced - and Sarina Wiegman saying: "We are ready."

England are set to take on Spain in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney – as pubs gear up for the match back home.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are hoping to make history – with the boss declaring: “We are ready.”

The team remains unchanged from their semi-final win against Australia with Lauren James returning from suspension to make the bench.

Mary Earps starts in goal with Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter in defence. Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly start as wing-backs.

Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone make up the midfield. Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp are up-front.

Wiegman said: "We watched the game (2-1 win over Spain from Euro 2022) back. We have analysed Spain and I think we are ready.

"Everyone is fit and ready. We grew throughout the tournament."

